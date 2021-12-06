Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Gremio throw away lead to Corinthians as relegation looms
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Gremio throw away lead to Corinthians as relegation looms

Gremio throw away lead to Corinthians as relegation looms
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Corinthinas v Gremio - Neo Quimica Arena, Sao Paulo, Brazil - December 5, 2021 Corinthians' Joao Victor in action with Gremio's Diego Souza REUTERS/Carla Carniel
Gremio throw away lead to Corinthians as relegation looms
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Corinthinas v Gremio - Neo Quimica Arena, Sao Paulo, Brazil - December 5, 2021 Corinthians' Du Queiroz in action with Gremio's Ferreira REUTERS/Carla Carniel
Gremio throw away lead to Corinthians as relegation looms
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Corinthinas v Gremio - Neo Quimica Arena, Sao Paulo, Brazil - December 5, 2021 Gremio's Pedro Geromel in action with Corinthians' Roger Krug Guedes REUTERS/Carla Carniel
Gremio throw away lead to Corinthians as relegation looms
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Corinthinas v Gremio - Neo Quimica Arena, Sao Paulo, Brazil - December 5, 2021 Gremio's Thiago Santos in action with Corinthians' Giuliano REUTERS/Carla Carniel
Gremio throw away lead to Corinthians as relegation looms
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Corinthinas v Gremio - Neo Quimica Arena, Sao Paulo, Brazil - December 5, 2021 Gremio's Thiago Santos in action with Corinthians' Giuliano REUTERS/Carla Carniel
06 Dec 2021 06:09AM (Updated: 06 Dec 2021 06:06AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SAO PAULO : Gremio looked set to be relegated from Brazil's Serie A after they drew 1-1 with Corinthians on Sunday.

Diego Souza got the opener for Gremio after 39 minutes but Renato Augusto equalised for Corinthians four minutes from the final whistle.

The result means that Gremio ended the day third from bottom of the 20-team table on 40 points, three behind the three clubs above them. Two of the three, Juventude and Cuiaba, have a game in hand on Monday.

Gremio now need to win their last game on Thursday, against league champions Atletico Mineiro, and hope all three of their rivals trip up.

Sport and Chapecoense are already down.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; editing by Clare Fallon)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us