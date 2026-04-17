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Gresini's Marquez keeps faith in Ducati despite Aprilia's early dominance
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Gresini's Marquez keeps faith in Ducati despite Aprilia's early dominance

Gresini's Marquez keeps faith in Ducati despite Aprilia's early dominance
Mar 29, 2026; Austin, TX, USA; Gresini Racing Alex Marquez (73) rides during the 2026 MotoGP Red Bull Grand Prix of the United States at Circuit of The Americas Austin. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Gresini's Marquez keeps faith in Ducati despite Aprilia's early dominance
Mar 29, 2026; Austin, TX, USA; Gresini Racing Alex Marquez (73) looks on before the start of the 2026 MotoGP Red Bull Grand Prix of the United States at Circuit of The Americas Austin. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
17 Apr 2026 02:55PM
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April 17 : Gresini Racing's Alex Marquez is confident that Ducati's leadership can pull a rabbit out of the hat and conjure up another championship-winning formula despite Aprilia's early-season MotoGP form.

The last four MotoGP champions have all ridden Ducati motorcycles, while the Italian manufacturer has also won the last four constructors' championships.

However, Aprilia riders Marco Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin occupy the top two spots after three rounds this season, with Bezzecchi claiming a hat-trick of victories to start his campaign.

VR46 Racing's Fabio Di Giannantonio is the best-placed Ducati rider in fourth, while last year's champion Marc Marquez of Ducati is fifth.

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"(Ducati) have always been the ones pulling rabbits out of the hat for years, the ones who when people said 'the bike can't be improved any further' went and built an even better bike," Alex Marquez, who is eighth in the standings, told MARCA in an interview published on Thursday.

"That's why I believe their approach and the way they work is the right one, and they have that hunger to keep dominating. That's why I believe in them so much. Ducati's goal, if there are six bikes on the grid, is to have all six up front."

The fourth round of the MotoGP season takes place at the Circuito de Jerez in Spain on April 26.

Source: Reuters
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