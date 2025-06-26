From grid to peloton: MotoGP rider Espargaro set for pro cycling debut at 35

Aleix Espargaro thought he had retired from Grand Prix racing last year but the 35-year-old is now leading a hectic double-life as he prepares to race a MotoGP bike this weekend before trading horsepower for pedal power at the Tour of Austria.

The Spaniard hung up his leathers after two decades of Grand Prix racing last year but he had no plans of putting his feet up having joined Lidl-Trek earlier this year in an ambassadorial role while joining Honda as a test rider.

But Espargaro now has to contend with a whirlwind schedule, set to climb aboard the factory Honda machine for this weekend's Dutch Grand Prix in Assen before swiftly pivoting to professional cycling just 10 days later.

"I am really delighted to be able to help Honda and work with the factory team this weekend in Assen. Lots of riders dream of being in the factory Honda team," Espargaro said in a statement.

"To be able to do this now is a real surprise and pleasure – even if it is temporary ... I have good memories at Assen and it will be very interesting to see the Honda there."

Espargaro's unexpected return to racing comes as he fills in for Luca Marini, who remains sidelined after a testing crash in Japan. The appearance in Assen follows earlier wildcard rides at the Spanish and British Grands Prix.

He will then swap his MotoGP leathers for the cycling jersey at the July 9-13 Tour of Austria, where he will be part of Lidl-Trek Future Racing, the team's development squad.

Cycling has been Espargaro's passion for years after he hopped on the bike to stay in shape and recover from injury. He also befriended pro cyclists before participating in training camps with Lidl-Trek.

"I've grown a lot as a cyclist and learned many things in these six months. I'm feeling good, and I really can't wait to race and test my legs against some of the best cyclists in the world," he said.

"It will be a nice challenge, but I have no expectations for my cycling debut."