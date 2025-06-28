Logo
Griekspoor triumphs in Mallorca with Wimbledon looming
Griekspoor triumphs in Mallorca with Wimbledon looming

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 2, 2025 Netherlands' Tallon Griekspoor in action during his fourth round match against Germany's Alexander Zverev REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

28 Jun 2025 11:46PM
SANTA PONSA, Spain :Tallon Griekspoor won his third career title on Saturday, defeating Corentin Moutet 7-5 7-6(3) in the final of the ATP 250 Mallorca Championships.

The 28-year-old Dutchman needed nearly two hours to prevail on the grass courts in warm weather at Santa Ponsa, near Palma, the capital of the Balearic Islands.

Frenchman Moutet carved out several break chances and managed to capitalise on key moments in the opening set, but it still was not enough to shift the momentum his way as Griekspoor held his nerve and good volley game to seal the win.

For 26-year-old Moutet, the frustration was visible as he fell short in a second career final, having also lost against Andrey Rublev in Doha back in 2020.

Griekspoor, making his return from an injury that had forced him to withdraw from his fourth-round clash with Alexander Zverev at the French Open, made a strong statement ahead of Wimbledon, showcasing his form on grass.

The Wimbledon tournament starts on Monday and will run to July 13.

Source: Reuters
