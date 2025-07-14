Grieving Toone, Mead find support in each other at Euro 2025

ST. GALLEN, Switzerland : When England midfielder Ella Toone scored a scrappy goal from close range in the first half of their 6-1 rout of Wales at Euro 2025 on Sunday, the 25-year-old kissed her hands and pointed to the sky.

It was a gesture to her late father Nick, who died in September of prostate cancer.

Beth Mead, who has said she is dedicating Euro 2025 to her mother June who died in 2023 from ovarian cancer, similarly pointed to the sky when she added to England's tally with a second-half goal.

The two, who are playing in their first major tournaments since losing their parents, have found a strong shoulder for each other.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"We've really bonded over such a terrible thing," Toone told reporters after the game. "It's nice to have someone who's been through it and who understands and knows exactly what's going on and what's going on in my head as well.

"We've definitely got each other's backs. We're proud of each other and what's nice is that we're constantly talking about them. We know we're doing them proud."

Toone wrote a first person piece about grieving the loss of her dad, who was diagnosed the day after England's Euro 2022 victory over Germany in the final, for The Players' Tribune in January.

Mead, whose mother died six months after England's victory in 2022, said their opening game of this tournament against France - a 2-1 loss - was emotional.

"We both said in the first game we really struggled a little bit," Mead said. "You look to the stands for your person who was standing there and they're not there anymore. I think my mum was the first person I would look for in the stands.

"I obviously understand what Ella felt in that moment and it's just special to be able to have that moment, think about them and dedicate it to them."

England take on Sweden in the quarter-finals on Thursday in Zurich.