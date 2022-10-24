Griezmann scores twice as Atletico Madrid win at Real Betis

Two second-half goals from Antoine Griezmann, one scored directly from a corner kick, gave Atletico Madrid a 2-1 win at Real Betis on Sunday (Oct 23), extending their unbeaten run in La Liga to five games.

Atletico climbed back to third in the standings on 23 points, eight behind leaders Real Madrid and two from second-placed Barcelona, who have a game in hand and host Athletic Bilbao later on Sunday. Betis are fifth on 20 points.

It was Atletico's fifth win in six away games this season, and Betis's first loss at home.

"We had lost two important points against Rayo at home midweek and we knew we had to win here today," Griezmann told Movistar Plus.

"It was difficult for us at the beginning, we struggled to find our pace but we worked very well defensively."

In the first half, Atletico were dominated by the home side and failed to record a single shot on target.

Betis themselves had just two half-chances with Borja Iglesias and Andres Guardado shortly before the break.

The game grew more intense in the second half and Betis had a Luiz Henrique goal ruled out by the VAR for offside in the 48th minute.

Substitute Victor Luiz saved Betis from conceding six minutes later, throwing himself in front of an Angel Correa bullet strike that cannoned off him for a corner.

That was when Griezmann opened the scoring in the 54th minute, scoring directly from a perfectly placed corner kick past Rui Silva.

The Frenchman tried to loft the ball to Saul Ninguez in the six-yard box but it curled past the goalkeeper and several defenders into the net.

Fifteen minutes later, substitute Matheus Cunha passed to Griezmann whose right-footed shot on goal went through Silva's legs and into the bottom right corner.

Betis rallied to score with a Nabil Fekir free kick from the edge of the box into Jan Oblak's top left corner in the 84th minute.

Two minutes later, Aitor Ruibal sent a sitter over the bar and, in added time, Alex Moreno wasted another golden opportunity to score the equaliser when his bullet header from the box rebounded off the bar.

In the end, Atletico held firm and secured all three points.