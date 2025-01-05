Griezmann sends in-form Atletico into Copa del Rey last 16

:A first-half goal from captain Antoine Griezmann gave Atletico Madrid a 1-0 win at third-tier Marbella on Saturday to send them into the Copa del Rey round of 16 with a 13th consecutive victory across all competitions.

That equalled Atletico's best ever run of victories and is coach Diego Simeone's best winning record at the club since 2013.

Griezmann scored after 16 minutes by tapping in a rebound from the Marbella goalkeeper who had blocked Giuliano Simeone's close-range attempt.

Rodrigo De Paul thought he had extended the advantage early in the second half but his effort was disallowed for handball and Conor Gallagher's curling effort struck the post.

The visitors dominated the game and could have posted a more convincing victory had it not been for poor finishing and an improved defensive performance by Marbella after the break.

Atletico, second in the LaLiga standings and two points behind Real Madrid with a game in hand, host Osasuna next Sunday.