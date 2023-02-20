Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Griezmann strike gives Atletico 1-0 win against Bilbao
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Griezmann strike gives Atletico 1-0 win against Bilbao

Griezmann strike gives Atletico 1-0 win against Bilbao
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Atletico Madrid v Athletic Bilbao - Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - February 19, 2023 Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann scores their first goal REUTERS/Juan Medina
Griezmann strike gives Atletico 1-0 win against Bilbao
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Atletico Madrid v Athletic Bilbao - Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - February 19, 2023 Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann scores their first goal REUTERS/Juan Medina
Griezmann strike gives Atletico 1-0 win against Bilbao
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Atletico Madrid v Athletic Bilbao - Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - February 19, 2023 Athletic Bilbao's Yeray Alvarez in action with Atletico Madrid's Angel Correa REUTERS/Juan Medina
Griezmann strike gives Atletico 1-0 win against Bilbao
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Atletico Madrid v Athletic Bilbao - Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - February 19, 2023 Atletico Madrid's Nahuel Molina in action REUTERS/Juan Medina
20 Feb 2023 03:39AM (Updated: 20 Feb 2023 04:13AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MADRID :Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann scored a brilliant late goal to claim a battling 1-0 win at home to Athletic Bilbao on Sunday and strengthen their grip on fourth place in LaLiga.

It was only their fifth win at home in a difficult season which has also included being knocked out of the Champions League in the group stage and the Copa del Rey in the quarter-finals.

On Sunday, Atletico were the better side for large parts of an entertaining game in which they were denied early by Athletic's 22-year-old goalkeeper Julen Agirrezabala who made two outstanding saves in the first half.

Iker Muniain and the Williams brothers, Nico and Inaki, created good chances for Athletic but were held by a well-organised Atletico defence.

Diego Simeone's side were left to rue a flurry of missed chances after the break until Griezmann broke the deadlock in the 73rd minute.

The forward slotted home a low shot inside the box to cap a fine individual effort that started from a combination with substitute Memphis Depay who set his team mate free with a back-heel before the Frenchman sprinted between two defenders.

It was Griezmann's 14th goal in 30 games against Bilbao, the most he has scored against any team in his professional career.

"I wanted to score so badly, I had the chance... When you're there fighting and trying to score, it will end up going in," Griezmann told DAZN.

"Scoring is about streaks. Hopefully I can score more goals after today.

"It was a feeling of joy and a lot of pride, listening to the support of the fans. It's sacrifice paying off. I gave it all on the field."

Atletico have 41 points from 22 games, two behind third-placed Real Sociedad who were left frustrated by an own goal in stoppage time that pegged them to a 1-1 draw at home against Celta on Saturday.

Real Betis are fifth on 37 points. Barcelona, who were visiting lowly Cadiz in the late game, are top on 56 points ahead of Real Madrid with 51.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

La Liga football

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.