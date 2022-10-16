Griezmann strike sees Atletico leapfrog Bilbao into third

BILBAO, Spain -Frenchman Antoine Griezmann struck early in the second half to earn Atletico Madrid a 1-0 win at Athletic Bilbao, moving them above their opponents into third place in LaLiga on Saturday.

Atletico now have 19 points from nine games, overhauling Bilbao who slipped to fourth on 17 points.

Leaders Barcelona and Real Madrid, both on 22 points, face each other in the Clasico at the Bernabeu on Sunday.

After a first half of very few chances at San Mames, Atletico took the lead through Griezmann in the 47th minute when the forward received a neat pass from Alvaro Morata and sent a low first-time shot past goalkeeper Unai Simon.

It was the France striker's third LaLiga goal this season, and first in the league since the end of August when he scored the only goal in Atletico's win at Valencia.

Morata earlier thought he had scored after 10 minutes only for the referee to rule it out for a foul in the build-up after a VAR review, the Spain striker having netted from tight angle.

In the 68th minute, Atletico coach Diego Simeone was forced to substitute keeper Jan Oblak, who landed on his shoulder after colliding in the air with Bilbao winger Alex Berenguer and needed medical attention for the second time.

Oblak was replaced 26-year-old Ivo Grbic, who showed off his skills 15 minutes later when he prevented Bilbao from levelling as he tipped the ball away from goal.

The Croat pulled off another great save just before full time to keep out a header from defender Inigo Martinez just before Bilbao demanded a penalty for handball.

However, a VAR review showed that Atletico defender Reinildo Mandava had blocked the ball with his face.

"We were undoubtedly facing one of the best teams in LaLiga in terms of dynamics, intensity, speed, team play, goal situations, intensity in the recovery..." Atletico coach Diego Simeone said.

"The (Atletico) team's work continues to excite me. It's been 11 years here (as manager), but I'm still excited to see the team (play) like I saw them today."

Atleti, who were held to a 0-0 draw by Club Brugge in the Champions League on Wednesday and must now beat Bayer Leverkusen and Porto to guarantee a place in the last 16, stopped in-form Bilbao who were unbeaten in their previous four games.

The Basque side scored 12 goals in those four matches.

"We didn't deserve to lose at all," Bilbao coach Ernesto Valverde said. "(Atletico) scored and they defended well. At best, it was a clear draw.

"You have to sweat to get through each of their lines. We're not going to deny it, they're a Champions League team."

Bilbao next travel to Getafe on Tuesday while Atletico host Rayo Vallecano later that day.