Griezmann on target again as Atletico extend unbeaten run
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Atletico Madrid v Valencia - Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - March 18, 2023 Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann and Thomas Lemar celebrate after the match REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Atletico Madrid v Valencia - Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - March 18, 2023 Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann and Axel Witsel celebrate after the match REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Atletico Madrid v Valencia - Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - March 18, 2023 Atletico Madrid's Thomas Lemar celebrates scoring their third goal with Koke REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
19 Mar 2023 06:46AM (Updated: 19 Mar 2023 06:46AM)
MADRID : Atletico Madrid secured their third consecutive LaLiga win with an easy 3-0 home victory against Valencia on Saturday, as goals from Antoine Griezmann, Yannick Carrasco and Thomas Lemar extended their unbeaten run in the Spanish league to 10 games.

An inspired Griezmann put Atletico ahead early with a close-range strike and Carrasco extended their advantage slotting home a precise shot right after the break.

Substitute Lemar wrapped up Atletico's victory in the 67th minute, finishing beautifully from Alvaro Morata's cross as Diego Simeone's team produced another brilliant display.

Atletico climbed to 51 points and have tightened their grip on third place in the standings, six points clear of fourth-placed Real Sociedad and five behind Real Madrid in second, both with a game in hand.

Struggling at the bottom of the table, Valencia are 17th on 26 points, level with Getafe and Almeria but clear of the relegation zone on goal-difference.

Source: Reuters

