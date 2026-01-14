Griezmann's free kick seals Atletico Madrid progress in Copa del Rey

Jan 13 : Antoine Griezmann's sublime second-half free kick earned Atletico Madrid a 1-0 win at second-tier Deportivo La Coruna on Tuesday, securing their spot in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals.

Following a cagey opening, Griezmann grew into the game, narrowly missing the target with a fierce strike from distance that rattled the crossbar in the 40th minute.

The decisive moment arrived in the 61st minute. Awarded a free kick on the edge of the penalty area, Griezmann stepped up and delivered a left-footed effort that curled into the top corner, leaving keeper German Parreno with no chance.