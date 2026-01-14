Logo
Logo

Sport

Griezmann's free kick seals Atletico Madrid progress in Copa del Rey
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Griezmann's free kick seals Atletico Madrid progress in Copa del Rey

Griezmann's free kick seals Atletico Madrid progress in Copa del Rey

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - LaLiga - Atletico Madrid v Levante - Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - November 8, 2025 Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann celebrates scoring their third goal REUTERS/Susana Vera/File Photo

14 Jan 2026 05:57AM (Updated: 14 Jan 2026 06:00AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Jan 13 : Antoine Griezmann's sublime second-half free kick earned Atletico Madrid a 1-0 win at second-tier Deportivo La Coruna on Tuesday, securing their spot in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals.

Following a cagey opening, Griezmann grew into the game, narrowly missing the target with a fierce strike from distance that rattled the crossbar in the 40th minute.

The decisive moment arrived in the 61st minute. Awarded a free kick on the edge of the penalty area, Griezmann stepped up and delivered a left-footed effort that curled into the top corner, leaving keeper German Parreno with no chance.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement