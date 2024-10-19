Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Grill re-elected as French federation president
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Grill re-elected as French federation president

Grill re-elected as French federation president

FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - France Rugby Press Conference - Centre National de Rugby de Marcoussis, Paris, France - July 16, 2024 France rugby federation president Florian Grill hold a press conference as they address sexual assault allegations against France's Oscar Jegou and Hugo Auradou REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

19 Oct 2024 08:22PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Florian Grill was re-elected as president of the French rugby federation (FFR) on Saturday, taking 67.22 per cent of the vote in a majority win over Didier Codorniou.

Grill became president in June last year following the resignation of Bernard Laporte, who resigned after his conviction for influence peddling and illegally acquiring assets.

The 59-year-old Grill has now been elected for a four-year term and his immediate task will be to restore the image of French rugby after a summer marked by scandal and legal cases.

In July, Oscar Jegou and Hugo Auradou were arrested in Argentina following an allegation of sexual assault during a French tour in South America.

On the same tour, fullback Melvyn Jaminet posted a racist video on social media and was suspended for 34 weeks by the FFR. In August, Medhi Narjissi of the France under-18 team disappeared when he was swept away by the sea in South Africa during a recovery session after training.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement