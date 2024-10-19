Grill re-elected as French federation president

Florian Grill was re-elected as president of the French rugby federation (FFR) on Saturday, taking 67.22 per cent of the vote in a majority win over Didier Codorniou.

Grill became president in June last year following the resignation of Bernard Laporte, who resigned after his conviction for influence peddling and illegally acquiring assets.

The 59-year-old Grill has now been elected for a four-year term and his immediate task will be to restore the image of French rugby after a summer marked by scandal and legal cases.

In July, Oscar Jegou and Hugo Auradou were arrested in Argentina following an allegation of sexual assault during a French tour in South America.

On the same tour, fullback Melvyn Jaminet posted a racist video on social media and was suspended for 34 weeks by the FFR. In August, Medhi Narjissi of the France under-18 team disappeared when he was swept away by the sea in South Africa during a recovery session after training.