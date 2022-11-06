Logo
Sport

Gross sends Brighton into top six with winner at Wolves
Soccer Football - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brighton & Hove Albion - Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, Britain - November 5, 2022 Brighton & Hove Albion's Pascal Gross celebrates scoring their third goal with Solly March and Billy Gilmour REUTERS/Tony Obrien
Soccer Football - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brighton & Hove Albion - Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, Britain - November 5, 2022 Brighton & Hove Albion's Kaoru Mitoma scores their second goal Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Soccer Football - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brighton & Hove Albion - Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, Britain - November 5, 2022 Brighton & Hove Albion's Adam Lallana celebrates scoring their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
06 Nov 2022 01:13AM (Updated: 06 Nov 2022 01:13AM)
WOLVERHAMPTON, England : Pascal Gross's late goal sealed a thrilling 3-2 victory for Brighton and Hove Albion at 10-man Wolverhampton Wanderers in a rip-roaring Premier League clash on Saturday.

Wolves trailed to an early Adam Lallana goal, then led with goals by Goncalo Guedes and Ruben Neves only for Kaoru Mitoma to level and Nelson Semedo to be red-carded, all before halftime.

Brighton pressed hard for a winner after the break but struggling Wolves were resisting admirably until Gross fired high into the roof of the net in the 83rd minute.

It was tough on Wolves, who had earlier named Spaniard Julen Lopetegui as their new manager, but Brighton deservedly backed-up last week's victory over Chelsea to move into sixth place.

Brighton have 21 points from 13 games played while Wolves are in 19th place with 10 points.

Source: Reuters

