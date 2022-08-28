Gross strikes as unbeaten Brighton pip Leeds to go second

BRIGHTON, England :Brighton & Hove Albion kept up their impressive unbeaten start to the Premier League season with a second-half goal from German midfielder Pascal Gross securing a 1-0 victory over Leeds United at the Amex Stadium on Saturday to climb to second spot.

Gross broke the deadlock after Brighton wasted a number of chances when he ran onto a Leandro Trossard pass to slot in his third goal of the campaign, leaving the south-coast side level on 10 points with leaders Manchester City after four games.

"We deserved to win. We played really well," said Gross. "Sometimes the last pass was missing, but I saw a good game and a good performance against a very good team.

"A goal is always big in the game. It comes down to small margins in the Premier League, so we will take the result today. I thought we were playing well and in the second half we were confident we would win the game."

Leeds manager Jesse Marsch kept faith with the side that dismantled Chelsea 3-0 last weekend, but the visitors failed to get going against a determined Brighton who stretched their run without a league defeat to nine games going back to last season.

Brighton could have found themselves up 1-0 early in the opening period but the unmarked Adam Webster headed wide from a Gross free kick before the hosts let Leeds off the hook again with two more opportunities.

Graham Potter's side continued to attack immediately after the interval but they failed to get a breakthrough when Solly March was played through by Gross and his shot was kept out by Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

Substitute Luis Sinisterra highlighted the lack of a cutting edge in Leeds' attack when he missed from point-blank range and his team paid the price as Gross went on to score shortly after in the 66th minute.

Brighton can look to continue their superb form when they visit Fulham in midweek while Leeds, who are rising high in fifth place with seven points despite their first defeat of the season, will aim to bounce back at home to Everton.

"We're taking it game by game. It's a good start, but we're just focusing on the next game," Gross said.