Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Groves wins chaotic stage five of Giro after dog causes Evenepoel crash
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Groves wins chaotic stage five of Giro after dog causes Evenepoel crash

Groves wins chaotic stage five of Giro after dog causes Evenepoel crash
Cycling - Giro d'Italia - Stage 5 - Atripalda to Salerno - Italy - May 10, 2023 Alpecin-Fenix's Kaden Groves celebrates winning stage 5 REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
Groves wins chaotic stage five of Giro after dog causes Evenepoel crash
Cycling - Giro d'Italia - Stage 5 - Atripalda to Salerno - Italy - May 10, 2023 Alpecin-Fenix's Kaden Groves celebrates winning stage 5 REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
Groves wins chaotic stage five of Giro after dog causes Evenepoel crash
Cycling - Giro d'Italia - Stage 5 - Atripalda to Salerno - Italy - May 10, 2023 AG2R Citroen's Andrea Vendrame receives medical attention after sustaining an injury at the end of stage 5 REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
10 May 2023 11:57PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Favourite Remco Evenepoel crashed twice on stage five of the Giro d'Italia on Wednesday, the first time after a dog strayed on to the road in treacherous conditions caused by driving rain, before Kaden Groves won the stage in a bunch sprint.

The 171-km route from Atripalda to Salerno had riders spend the majority of the ride in the rain with little relief, riding cautiously on the descents, but chaos ensued when two big crashes ahead of the final sprint split the bunch.

With less than 2 km to go, a crash brought Evenepoel down again along with many riders, leaving the Belgian world champion fuming while the rest of the bunch surged ahead.

Alpecin–Deceuninck's Groves then dominated the sprint to win with stage two winner Jonathan Milan in hot pursuit while Mark Cavendish crashed on the finish line.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.