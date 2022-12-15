Guangzhou slip into drop zone as Shandong keep Wuhan in sight

Eight-time champions Guangzhou FC dropped back into the Chinese Super League relegation zone on Thursday as Zheng Zhi's side slipped to a 4-2 loss at the hands of title-chasing Shandong Taishan.

Shandong, the reigning champions, remain within three points of league leaders Wuhan Three Towns with a game in hand after the win, which came a day after Wuhan handed Dalian Pro a 2-1 defeat to maintain their grip on top spot.

Guangzhou, previously the dominant force in Chinese football and a two-time winner of the Asian Champions League, slid back to 16th place in the 18-team top flight after Shandong fought back from going behind to claim all three points.

Moises gave Shandong the lead after three minutes but a Wei Shihao penalty and Yang Liyu's curling left-foot strike from outside the area put Guangzhou in front by the 30th minute.

However, Moises ensured the teams went in level at the break with a penalty of his own and Marouane Fellaini put Shandong in front when he controlled Moises' cross on his chest before striking low past goalkeeper Liu Shibo in the 58th minute.

Jin Jingdao then added the fourth, also from the penalty spot, as Shandong moved onto 69 points from 30 matches.

Guangzhou, meanwhile, were passed on goal-difference by rivals Guangzhou City in the standings after their 1-1 draw with Shanghai Shenhua lifted them out of the relegation places with three games remaining.

Already-relegated Hebei FC secured a rare 2-0 win over Shenzhen FC while Wuhan Yangtze remain in 17th place after their 3-0 loss against Tianjin Tigers.

Wuhan Three Towns, however, continued to hold on to first place thanks to a late double from Marcao, who scored twice in a minute with the second coming four minutes from time, to give his side victory after Zhao Jianbo had put Dalian in front.

Shanghai Port beat Meizhou Hakka 1-0 to move within three points of third placed Zhejiang FC, who were held to a 1-1 draw by Chengdu Rongcheng.

Beijing Guoan also remain in contention for a third place finish, which carries an Asian Champions League berth, after a 3-0 victory over Changchun Yatai moved them up to sixth, ahead of Henan Longmen, who drew 1-1 with Cangzhou Mighty Lions.