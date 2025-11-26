Guardiola admits rotation gamble backfired in loss to Leverkusen

MANCHESTER, England :Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola shouldered the blame for his team's shock 2-0 Champions League defeat to Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday, conceding that his decision to overhaul the starting 11 was a massive misstep.

The City boss made 10 changes from the weekend’s Premier League game, a 2-1 loss at Newcastle United, leaving out key figures such as striker Erling Haaland, who has 14 league goals this season. No other City player has more than one.

He was quick to admit the gamble was excessive.

"There were too many changes," were the first words of Guardiola's post-match press conference.

"I believe that the long season, (games) every two days, three days, two days, three days, everybody has to be involved. But maybe it was too much seeing the result," he said. "So it’s the first time in my life I’ve done it, and it was too much. So I realised,” Guardiola said.

The Spaniard defended his reasoning, pointing to the relentless schedule that includes domestic fixtures and international duty, particularly for Haaland, who shoulders the scoring load both for City and Norway.

"I felt from my instinct, from my gut, the team is training good, they are incredible, good vibes. So let's go, Champions League at home, we are in good position," Guardiola said. "And for the future, for the next games, we have Fulham, we have Sunderland, Real Madrid, a lot of games together. Cannot play Erling all the time 95 minutes.

"I had the feeling, after the (international) break, it's now three days, four days until March, and there is no human being who can sustain it for that long."

Guardiola suggested Tuesday's starters were feeling too much pressure.

"I think they played to not make a mistake, and to avoid punishing the team," he said. "You are not free and relaxed."

The loss ended City's 23-game unbeaten home run in the competition's group or league stage, and left them provisionally sixth in the table on 10 points after five games. The top eight after the eight games of the league phase automatically move on to the last 16.

City's next Champions League game is at European giants Real Madrid on December 10. Guardiola did not sound worried about missing a top-eight spot.

"We have time (to prepare for Madrid)," he said.