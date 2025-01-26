Guardiola backs defender Khusanov despite error on Man City debut

MANCHESTER, England : Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola expressed confidence in defender Abdukodir Khusanov, despite the 20-year-old giving away a goal in his Premier League debut against Chelsea before being rescued by his teammates as they came back to win 3-1.

Signed from French side Lens earlier in the week, the 20-year-old from Uzbekistan looked overwhelmed at times at the Etihad Stadium, and his nerves were not helped by gifting Chelsea the opener in the third minute.

"It is not easy for him. He trains once, and then to play against (Nicolas) Jackson and Cole (Palmer) and (Noni) Madueke and (Jadon) Sancho, it is a process when you buy a player this young. He will learn," Guardiola said.

The Spanish coach has endured a turbulent time in recent months, with the loss of key players to injury and the rest of the Premier League stepping up to pose a sterner challenge to his side's previous dominance.

"We struggled lately and it has been a tough, tough season. Most players have been here eight or nine years and I am not going to change my opinion in two months," Guardiola explained.

"We have to realise it is not enough, what we are doing - I ask them to step up, and we did it. We created enough chances to score goals and in the end I am really pleased for the victory," he added.

Guardiola also handed a debut to 25-year-old Egyptian striker Omar Marmoush, who immediately gelled with the rest of the team despite only joining from German Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt in midweek.

"Really good. That connection with other players and incredible movement. It is the first game, and he deals with the change and he makes unbelievable movements," Guardiola said.