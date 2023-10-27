Logo
Sport

Guardiola condemns vile chants about Charlton from City fans
27 Oct 2023 09:54PM
MANCHESTER, England : Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola plans to sign the book of condolence for the late Bobby Charlton when his team travel to Old Trafford on Sunday to face Manchester United, and condemned the "vile chanting" by two City fans.

Charlton, an England World Cup winner and one of United's greatest players, died on Saturday at the age of 86.

"They don't represent us," Guardiola told reporters on Friday. "The alcohol makes bad, bad things in people."

City suspended two minors from attending games after video emerged on social media of them chanting "Bobby's in a box" during their team's win over Brighton & Hove Albion on the same day at the Etihad Stadium.

"What represents us is that the next time I go to Old Trafford to sign the book on condolences on behalf of Manchester City," Guardiola said. "We have a huge respect for Manchester United and especially the icon and the figure that is Sir Bobby Charlton.

"Our condolences are with his family and with Manchester United. They always are and always will be there."

Source: Reuters

