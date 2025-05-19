Guardiola confident Man City will qualify for Champions League

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said on Monday that he was "absolutely" confident his side can seal one of the top five spots in the Premier League that will guarantee them Champions League football for next season.

While the Premier League title has been long-wrapped up by Liverpool, and Arsenal assured themselves a top-five finish on Sunday, the race to secure the other three remaining places is wide open.

Newcastle United, Chelsea and Aston Villa all have 66 points after 37 matches, while City are sixth with 65 and have a game in hand over the three clubs.

The last time City failed to qualify for Europe's elite club competition was in the 2009-10 season.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"If we are not there (Champions League) then we don't deserve it and will be in the Europa League. It is what it is," Guardiola told reporters ahead of Tuesday's home game against 11th-placed Bournemouth.

"I am thinking we are going to qualify. My thoughts and the way I think — I think that. We need four points. That is the main target. I am absolutely (confident of qualifying)."

City are looking to recover from Saturday's shock FA Cup 1-0 loss against Crystal Palace.

"We played a really good final, not enough to win it. And we have the last two games, we need four points to next year to be in the Champions League. This is enough, and everyone has to be aware of that," Guardiola said.

"Newcastle won the Carabao Cup (League Cup), Liverpool won the Premier League and City won the Community Shield. The other teams didn't win anything," the Spaniard added.

City's game against Bournemouth will be their final home fixture of the season, with the club taking a trip to 10th-placed Fulham for the last Premier League round on Sunday.

The match against Bournemouth will also mark Belgian playmaker Kevin De Bruyne's last home game for City, with the 33-year-old having announced that he will leave the club at the end of the season after 10 successful years.

"We want to win the game so we can qualify for the Champions League next season — this is what Kevin wants, it couldn't be otherwise," Guardiola said.

"I am going to decide what is the best for us to win the game against Bournemouth, that is for sure. Kevin will get what he deserves, and what he deserves is the best moment and the best compliment for his incredible trajectory."