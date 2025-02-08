Guardiola denies Man City's January spending due to transfer embargo fears

Manchester City's January spending was not a precautionary measure for a future transfer embargo, manager Pep Guardiola said, adding the club would learn the verdict of a hearing into their alleged violations of Premier League regulations in "one month".

Reigning Premier League champions City, who spent over $224 million in the January window to sign Omar Marmoush, Nico Gonzalez, Abdukodir Khusanov, Vitor Reis and Juma Bah, were charged with 115 violations of financial regulations in 2023.

An independent commission held a hearing from Sept. 16-Dec. 6 into the charges, which cover a period starting from 2009 and continuing into the 2022-23 season. City have always denied any wrongdoing.

If City are found guilty of some or all of the charges they could face penalties or huge fines, points deductions, transfers bans, being stripped of their titles or even be demoted from the Premier League.

Asked if City's recent spending was done to mitigate the effects of a possible transfer ban, Guardiola told reporters on Friday: "I do not agree, but my words will not convince people that our attributes are (not) just being in a wealthy position.

"In the last five years, we are the last team in the top six for net-spend. Even after what we have spent in this transfer window, we are away from Chelsea, (Manchester) United, Arsenal, Tottenham, even from Liverpool," the Spanish manager added.

"The reason why is we have sold a lot in the last seasons but, even with that, I know (what people say about) this club, it is always 'just about the money'.

"Respect the other ones but in one month I think there will be a verdict and a sentence and after we will see my opinion of what happened so far. Still, at the end, every club can do whatever they want."

City visit third-tier Leyton Orient in an FA Cup fourth round clash later on Saturday.