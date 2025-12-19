Guardiola dismisses Manchester City exit talk ahead of West Ham clash

(removes extraneous word in paragraph ‌nine)

MANCHESTER, England, Dec 19 : Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola dismissed speculation over his future at the club, insisting contract talks are not on the agenda despite rumours he could leave at the end of the season, but added his side were not yet good enough to win the title.

While Guardiola's team, who host lowly West Ham United on Saturday, could overtake Arsenal for top spot in the Premier League this weekend, the Spaniard's job status was the hot topic at his pre-game press conference on Friday.

"I always get asked this question, so sooner or later I will quit Manchester City," Guardiola ‌told reporters.

"I have 18 months, so I'm so happy with the development of the team. ‌That question is there every single season at some point. Whatever is going to happen will happen.

"They are not discussions. End of the subject. I will not be here forever. What is going to happen will happen. The club must be prepared but that subject is not on the table right now."

Reports linked Enzo Maresca as a potential successor, although the Chelsea manager dismissed them earlier on Friday.

When pressed again on whether he will be at City next season, an annoyed Guardiola said: "I answered that question two questions before. I am here. What's ‍going to happen, who knows?

"Even if I have 10-year contract or six months, football changes a lot. Now I am focusing on West Ham and then golf after a few days with my dad and that is all."

While second-placed City only trail leaders Arsenal by two points in the table, Guardiola does not believe his team are yet at the standard needed to win the league title.

"We have results but a lot ​of things we have to do better. It ‌helps for the fact that the mentality and commitment are incredible," he said. "We are not at the level required to win the title."

CHERKI SHINES FOR CITY

City are unbeaten in their last six games across all competitions, and the emergence of ​midfielder Rayan Cherki, who joined the club in June for 34 million pounds ($45.44 million) from Lyon, is one of the reasons why.

The 22-year-old rifled ⁠home from just outside the box in a 2-0 win ‌over Brentford in the League Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday and had fans roaring with his audacious rabona cross for Phil Foden's goal against ​Sunderland earlier this month.

"He is a guy who was playing as he played in the street but I want to push him," Guardiola said, when asked how Frenchman Cherki is adapting to England's top flight.

"I won't give too ‍many compliments. He is so young and has the mentality to be better and better but a few things need to improve."

Guardiola praised 22-year-old ⁠Nico Gonzalez for City's recent run of form amid injuries to midfielders Rodri and Mateo Kovacic.

"The position we are in right now, without him, would not be ​possible without Kovacic and Rodri," he ‌said. "Like Rayan, he has a margin to improve and get better, especially with the ball."

West Ham are 18th ‍in ​the table.

