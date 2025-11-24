Guardiola expects Man City to thrive during busy schedule

Any complaints from Manchester City players about a busy fixture schedule are unlikely to wash with manager Pep Guardiola, with the Spaniard confident his squad can recapture their trophy-winning form amid a heavy run of games.

City, who lost 2-1 at Newcastle United on Saturday, will play eight matches in 26 days from November 25 to December 20 including two Champions League fixtures, five league games and a League Cup quarter-final against Brentford.

"We are used to it - we've won quadruples and trebles playing that way," Guardiola told reporters.

"We want it. The trebles and quadruples came (from) playing on Saturday and Tuesday, then Tuesday and Friday and Friday and Sunday. It's not a problem."

Guardiola has previously complained about fixture congestion in the last two seasons, saying it contributed to injuries and mental fatigue.

Last season was only Guardiola's second trophyless campaign since joining City, the first coming in 2016-17. His contract had been due to expire at the end of this season but an extension signed last year will keep him at the club until June 2027.

City's fourth defeat of the season leaves them in third place and seven points behind leaders Arsenal.