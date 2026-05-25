Guardiola farewell takes centre stage as Villa spoil City finale

MANCHESTER, England, May 24 : Manchester City lost 2-1 to Aston Villa on Sunday but their fans were less focused on the scoreboard then in an emotional farewell to Pep Guardiola after a decade in charge.

There was little riding on the outcome of their final game of the Premier League season, with City already assured of second, seven points behind champions Arsenal.

Villa, who came fourth on 65 points, had already secured Champions League qualification and arrived buoyed by their Europa League triumph on Wednesday.

Ollie Watkins struck twice as Villa played spoilers at the Etihad Stadium, but the loss could not overshadow the tributes to beloved City boss Guardiola after a glittering decade that transformed the club's trajectory and changed English football.

Antoine Semenyo put City on the scoreboard in the 22nd minute but Watkins struck in both 46th and 61st minutes.

Phil Foden celebrated what he thought was a late equaliser but it was chalked off for offside.

Both City captain Bernardo Silva and defender John Stones were in tears as they were given guards of honour by both teams in the second half of their final appearances for City. Guardiola hugged both, and wiped away tears with his T-shirt.