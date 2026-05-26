Guardiola farewell turns City parade into celebration tinged with heartache

MANCHESTER, May 25 : Manchester City's trophy parade and after-party on Monday blended celebration with sentiment, as fans honoured a season of success and said goodbye to Pep Guardiola.

A day after Guardiola's final game in charge after a trophy-laden decade, thousands lined the streets in searing 31 degrees Celsius heat and clouds of sky-blue confetti, climbing street lights and crowding every vantage point for a glimpse of the Spaniard who had defined an era.

The League Cup and FA Cup trophies captured this season gleamed atop the open-top buses, but it was the 55-year-old Guardiola - waving and smiling - who drew the loudest roars.

"I've been going to City for about 10 years, since I was six, since Pep joined," said 16-year-old Hadley Partridge, dressed in a Rodri shirt.

"I love Pep, and obviously don't want to see him go."

Asked how his departure felt, the teenager did not hesitate.

"Devastated. I wanted him to stay for 10 more years to be fair, get every trophy," Partridge said.

For Lisa and Steve Evans, whose family have been season ticket holders for more than 20 years, Guardiola's departure was more than the end of a glittering era, it resonated across generations.

"Devastated," the couple said in unison.

"Our two sons (Jack, 31, and Joe, 26) were crying at (Sunday's) game because Pep is leaving," Steve said.

"Many tears, a knot in your throat," Lisa said.

If Guardiola's exit brought sadness, it also underscored the depth of his legacy.

"He changed football in England," Steve said. "And his work ethic, he never stops."

"It's his passion, isn't it?" Lisa added. "I think he genuinely just loves football, I don't think it's about the money."

Atop the sky-blue buses, the players who had carried that philosophy forward soaked in the moment, aware they were part of an ending as much as a celebration.

Some reflected on departing stalwarts captain Bernardo Silva and John Stones.

"Two legends in the club," said Erling Haaland, who won the league's Golden Boot for the third time in four seasons. "They've been amazing on and off the pitch for us. I'm proud to have been playing with them."

Others spoke directly about Guardiola's influence.

"I'm going to miss him a lot," said Jeremy Doku. "His way of coaching, his way of giving advice, he's a legend, probably one of the best managers ever. He deserves his rest."

City's women, crowned Women's Super League champions earlier this month, their first title in a decade, celebrated atop their own buses as part of the parade.

"We worked so hard throughout the season, to finally get our hands on the trophy, it's just an amazing feeling," said Khadija (Bunny) Shaw, who won the WSL's Golden Boot for a third successive year.

Players sprayed champagne as the open-top buses eventually fed straight onto the arena floor where a sold-out crowd of 17,000 waited to celebrate at the After Party at the Co-Op Live arena.

And then a collection of former and current players, from Vincent Kompany to Fernandinho and Jack Grealish, plus Guardiola's three children, Maria, Marius and Valentina, and Oasis frontman Noel Gallagher, paraded Guardiola's 20 trophies one by one across the stage.

The night also featured numerous video tributes including one from NBA legend Michael Jordan.

"I want to congratulate you on an unbelievable career, enjoy your retirement," Jordan said.

There is, inevitably, a future beyond Guardiola, one fans are already trying to picture.

Partridge spoke hopefully of the transition, pointing to Guardiola's former assistant Enzo Maresca, who is reportedly Guardiola's chosen replacement.

"I feel like he's a good one, because he was Pep's second man so he knows Pep's tactics," he said. "If we don't mess anything up, we'll be good."

But for a few hours on Monday, City fans lingered in the moment, a celebration tinged with grief, and gratitude etched into every cheer.

Guardiola departs having delivered trophies and style in equal measure, but also something less tangible: a connection that left adults in tears and teenagers wishing for another decade.

"I feel the connection that this club (has) from the first minute," Guardiola told the crowd. "Thank you so much, I don't have enough gratitude. I will have (that with me) for the rest of my life."