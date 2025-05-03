Guardiola happy that De Bruyne finishing career at City in fine fashion

MANCHESTER, England :Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola summed up Kevin De Bruyne's contribution to City's crucial 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Friday in the same way that he has so many times before - by saying thanks.

De Bruyne scored the game's lone goal in his penultimate game at Etihad Stadium to give City a crucial victory in their chase for Champions League qualification - and in the process, the outgoing captain sent a reminder of what the team will be missing once he is gone.

The 33-year-old Belgian announced last month that he would leave the team once his contract expires at season's end.

"Just thank you," Guardiola told Sky Sports, when asked for his thoughts on De Bruyne. "His contribution in the game against Crystal Palace when we were 2-0 down and he delivers and today the goal again. I'm happy that it is finishing that way and we have one more game in the Etihad."

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

De Bruyne had expressed surprise that he had not been offered a contract extension by City, saying he still had plenty to give.

"A lot of teammates have said that it's sad I have to go too but that's just how it goes sometimes in life and I think the way I'm performing and acting like a teammate ... I give everything and I want to win the game," he said on Friday. "I think I showed that I can still play, otherwise I don't do what I do these last four or five weeks."

Guardiola looked uncomfortable when asked if there is any way De Bruyne's stay could be extended.

"I want the best for Kevin so it cannot be possible to have done these many years without him. He has been an incredible player but the situation is what it is," the manager said.

"It's almost impossible to replace this kind of player. It is not just the performance, it is what he means to the heart for our fans for many, many years. The success we have belongs to the players."

The midfielder has lifted 16 trophies since joining City from German side VfL Wolfsburg in 2015 — a haul that includes six Premier League titles and the Champions League in 2023. He has also been named the Premier League Player of the Season twice.

Pundit and former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher said the conversation as De Bruyne's final City season nears an end should be around what he has contributed.

"We should not be getting bogged down in the contract situation," Carragher said on the Sky broadcast.

"It's been decided, it's over. Let's salute him, let's talk about how great he's been, and let's talk about the statue, he's going to get a statue isn't he? For me, he's Manchester City's greatest-ever player."