Guardiola happy as title in City's hands despite West Ham draw

Manchester City dropped two points with Sunday's 2-2 draw at West Ham United but manager Pep Guardiola was happy that the leaders' fate in the Premier League title race remains in their own hands.

City fought back from 2-0 down to secure a point at the London Stadium and stay in charge of their thrilling title battle with Liverpool.

With Liverpool playing their game in hand at Southampton on Tuesday, City had the chance to open a six-point lead at the top but the draw left them four points above Juergen Klopp's side with one game left.

Victory on the final day at home to Aston Villa would guarantee City the title, regardless of Liverpool's results against Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers. They could win the title on Tuesday if Liverpool lose at Southampton.

"It's in our hands, that's good," Guardiola said.

"It would have been perfect to win today but West Ham is fighting for Europa League and have had an incredible season. It's so complicated to attack them and play against them, so difficult."

West Ham's Jarrod Bowen struck twice in the first half but Jack Grealish pulled one back for City early in the second before Vladimir Coufal scored an own goal.

It was the first time City bounced back from two goals down in a top-flight game since 2012.

"A great comeback," Guardiola said. "I think we played a really good game. They (West Ham) are so good in the transitions.

"But we spoke at half time, 'Don't give up. Score one goal and we'll be in the game'. Fortunately, we scored earlier in the second half and afterwards we had one chance... fair result."

City could secure their fourth title in five seasons if they beat Villa.

"It won't be easy, there will be a lot of emotions. We have to train, be calm and arrive fresh. We have one week and will do everything in that game to win the title," Guardiola said.