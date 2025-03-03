Logo
Guardiola hopeful of Rodri's return before end of season
Guardiola hopeful of Rodri's return before end of season

FILE PHOTO: Manchester City's Rodri before a match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - February 15, 2025. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo
Soccer Football - FA Cup - Fifth Round - Manchester City v Plymouth Argyle - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - March 1, 2025 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola celebrates after the match REUTERS/Jaimi Joy
03 Mar 2025 12:06PM
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said he is excited about his midfielder Rodri's recovery, and is hopeful that the Ballon d'Or winner will be back in action before the end of the season.

Guardiola had initially ruled Rodri out for the season after the player suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in September. But Rodri, who set himself an early return target after surgery, has now resumed individual training.

“The fans must know they are not the only ones who are excited," Guardiola told reporters after Saturday's 3-1 win over Plymouth Argyle to reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

"He was touching the ball today. He was in the locker room ... he feels more confident, he feels happier.

"I couldn't expect (it) before, but I think maybe, before the end of the season. Not even in the Club World Cup, but in the Premier League, maybe he's going to help us."

However, the manager said the club would be cautious with Rodri's recovery.

"One step at a time. We don’t have to make stupid decisions to come back weeks earlier and (suffer) steps back. But yeah, looks good. Still, he’s not close to coming back, I would say," Guardiola said.

Source: Reuters
