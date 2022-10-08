Logo
Guardiola invites Gundogan and wife to dine or be dropped

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Burnley v Manchester City - Turf Moor, Burnley, Britain - April 2, 2022 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola with Ilkay Gundogan after the match REUTERS/Craig Brough

08 Oct 2022 12:15AM (Updated: 08 Oct 2022 12:26AM)
MANCHESTER, England: Manchester City manager and restaurant owner Pep Guardiola joked that he would drop Ilkay Gundogan for the rest of the season after the midfielder's wife complained there were no good places to eat in the city.

The player's Italian wife Sara Arfaoui made headlines in England after saying on Instagram that she had failed to find a good restaurant in Manchester and there was "horrible food everywhere".

The comments made the front page of the Sun tabloid newspaper while the local Manchester Evening News reported outrage among restaurateurs, with some questioning where she had been.

Guardiola, who owns a tapas restaurant in the city, was asked for a reaction at a Friday news conference ahead of Premier League champions City's home match against Southampton on Saturday.

"I am disappointed they still didn’t try my restaurant (Tast). That is annoying me. Gundo is not going to play one more minute for the rest of the season," he said with a laugh.

"I’m going to invite her and Gundo as well to go to Tast. Of course they are going to eat properly."

 

 

Source: Reuters

