Guardiola to leave Manchester City after decade in charge - reports

MANCHESTER, England, May 18 : Pep Guardiola will leave Manchester City after a decade in charge, according to media reports, bringing to a close one of the most successful spells in Premier League history, with former Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca expected to replace him.

The 55-year-old will reportedly announce his departure shortly after City's final game of the season against Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium, capping a campaign that included winning both the League Cup and the FA Cup trophies.

Saturday's FA Cup victory over Chelsea secured Guardiola his 20th trophy with the club.

Maresca, who left Chelsea four months ago, has been rumoured for months to be the top contender for the Spaniard's job. Guardiola's contract at City is set to expire in June 2027.

Guardiola shrugged off questions about his future after the FA Cup final. When asked about the rumours by TNT Sports, Guardiola replied "What rumours?" and then ended the interview, saying "Have a lovely evening."