Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Guardiola to miss Man City's next two games for health reasons
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Guardiola to miss Man City's next two games for health reasons

Guardiola to miss Man City's next two games for health reasons

Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Newcastle United - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - August 19, 2023 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola REUTERS/Phil Noble

22 Aug 2023 08:32PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will miss his side's Premier League clashes against Sheffield United and Fulham after undergoing back surgery, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

Guardiola's assistant Juanma Lillo will take charge of the team.

"The Manchester City boss has been suffering with severe back pain for some time lately, and flew out to Barcelona for emergency surgery," City said in a statement.

"The surgery was a success, and Pep will now recover and rehabilitate in Barcelona... He is expected to return after the forthcoming international break."

Champions City are second in the Premier League standings with six points from two games. They travel to promoted Sheffield United on Saturday before hosting Fulham on Sept. 2.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.