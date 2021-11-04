Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Guardiola praise for Man City creator Cancelo
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Guardiola praise for Man City creator Cancelo

Guardiola praise for Man City creator Cancelo

Soccer Football - Champions League - Group A - Manchester City v Club Brugge - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - November 3, 2021 Manchester City's Phil Foden is substituted as manager Pep Guardiola looks on Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

04 Nov 2021 07:44AM (Updated: 04 Nov 2021 07:40AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, England : Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola lauded the special ability of right back Joao Cancelo after his three assists in the 4-1 defeat of Club Brugge in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Cancelo set up City's opener for Phil Foden then provided the perfect cross for Riyad Mahrez to restore their lead early in the second half after Brugge had hit back.

The Portuguese then gifted substitute Gabriel Jesus a goal with the last kick of the game.

"He has been playing incredibly well all season," Guardiola said. "Of course, he sometimes has to improve his quality.

"He has highs and lows, but he has a special ability to do something good."

Victory lifted City top of Group A with nine points, one more than Paris St Germain, and they now need one point to seal progress to the group phase for the ninth successive season.

With progress almost assured, Guardiola said thoughts would now quickly turn to Saturday's Premier League derby against Manchester United.

"I know the game against United is the most important thing. We are going to create a good environment but you cannot imagine how important today was," the Spaniard said.

"We have done two fantastic games (against Brugge) and now we think about United."

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us