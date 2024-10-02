Guardiola praises 'fantastic' squad after commanding Champions League win

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia : Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola revelled in his side's first three points of this season's Champions League after a 4-0 rout of Slovan Bratislava on Tuesday.

Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden, Erling Haaland and James McAtee all scored in City's thorough dismantling of the Champions League debutants, to give them four points after two games.

While the scoreline gave City's goal difference a potentially valuable boost, after being held to a 0-0 draw by Inter Milan in their opening game, Guardiola said this was far from his mind.

"The group of players are fantastic, we played a good game, a lot of chances and the first three points of the competition," Guardiola said.

"But I'm not thinking about (goal difference), win your games it will be enough. Today, made the first victory you know, to (move up) the table a little bit higher than we were, so it's nice."

Guardiola was pleased with Gundogan's performance on the back of a 1-1 draw with Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday that the manager called "maybe one of the worst I've ever seen with him in eight, nine years. He played a fantastic game today."

Foden, who poured in 27 goals across all competitions last season, has had a slow start and Tuesday's goal was his first of the campaign.

"Made a fantastic goal, just passed the ball to the post, always I say 'pass the ball to the post, not shoot, and you'll have more chances'," Guardiola said. "But yeah, step by step, it is coming back."

McAtee's debut goal for City also had the manager smiling.

"We are so happy with him, he's adorable, and all the guys love him," Guardiola said of the 21-year-old City academy graduate.

"McAtee moved really well in small spaces, made a fantastic goal, had another chance, and for him will be a good boost, we want to make him feel he is part of that group."