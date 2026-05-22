Guardiola says fading energy drove decision to step down as Man City boss

MANCHESTER, England May 22 : Pep Guardiola said he knew the end was near when he felt the energy that had driven him for a decade slipping away, as the Manchester City manager delivered an emotional explanation for his departure ahead of Sunday's Premier League finale.

The club confirmed on Friday that Guardiola would step down after Sunday's Premier League match against Aston Villa, marking the end of a decade that transformed City into one of the dominant forces in the game.

"Absolutely," Guardiola said, when asked if he was running out of energy. "What I have to have, I will not have.

"I feel I will not have the energy that is required, (games) every three days, the expectations to fight for titles, to be in front of the players. I know myself. I have that energy (now), but I feel I will not have it in the future."

The 55-year-old Spaniard delivered the news to his players on Friday morning and admitted to being overwhelmed by the moment.

"The speech was a disaster. I was so nervous, more than ever," he said.

"The question is (the job) requires that passion and energy I've always had since I was a little boy, but now I feel I won't have it in the future," he told them. "I have to be honest with myself, but especially with the club that gave me everything."

EMOTIONAL FAREWELL FOR FANS

Sunday's game means little to either City or fourth-placed Villa, with both teams clinching Champions League qualification for next year, and City unable to beat Arsenal to the league title.

Instead, it will be an emotional farewell for fans after a decade that saw Guardiola and the team deliver sustained domestic dominance, including four consecutive league titles, and 20 trophies.

Guardiola said his decision was driven not by a loss of ambition but by a recognition that the cycle had run its course.

"It is time. It's 10 years,” he said. "It's not because I'm not ambitious or I don't want to try again.

"It's not good in an organisation to have people for many, many years. It's good to shake, to move, new faces. It's really good for everyone."

He leaves with City still competing at the top, describing the current campaign as among the most satisfying of his tenure.

"This season has been exceptional, fighting against Arsenal until the last moment, winning two titles (FA Cup and League Cup), fighting every game," he said. "It's the perfect moment."

'NO PLANS FOR TRAINING FOR A WHILE'

Looking ahead, Guardiola made clear he plans to step away from football for the foreseeable future.

"Now rest. No plans for training for a while," he said. "Otherwise I would stay here. I need to step back.

"This job, every few days, for many, many years, Selhurst Park, Anfield, Madrid, the FA Cup - now I have to live my life and see what happens."

Guardiola spoke warmly about his time at City, describing it as "the experience of my life" and expressing gratitude for the support he received.

"Really satisfied, happy and proud," he said. “I cannot be more grateful for the amount of love and affection I had, not just today but for many, many years."

His connection to Manchester extends beyond football. In his farewell statement, Guardiola spoke of Manchester connections including Oasis, poet Tony Walsh, women's voting rights campaigner Emmeline Pankhurst and the Industrial Revolution.

His announcement on Friday came nine years to the day after the Manchester Arena bombing where 22 people were killed in an attack targeting a concert. His ex-wife Cristina Serra and their daughter Maria were in the arena that night.

"When you live here 10 years, you know all the corridors of the city, the good and the bad ones," Guardiola said. "You are not just a part of the Etihad Stadium, you are living in the city, you know the city."

Sunday's match at the Etihad will mark the end of an era, with tributes already pouring in, including messages from longtime Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson and City's former club captain Kevin De Bruyne.

Guardiola said he was also proud to have his 94-year-old father Valenti in attendance.

Asked about the club's plans to rename the Etihad Stadium's North Stand after him, Guardiola struggled to contain his emotions.

"Speechless," he told reporters, who gave him a standing ovation to end his press conference. "I like to think my vibe and my energy will be there forever."