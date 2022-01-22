Logo
Guardiola says will not 'betray' Manchester City in decision on future
Soccer Football - Premier League - Southampton v Manchester City - St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain - December 19, 2020 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola before the match Pool via REUTERS/Adrian Dennis /File Photo
Soccer Football - Premier League - Southampton v Manchester City - St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain - December 19, 2020 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola Pool via REUTERS/Paul Childs/File Photo
22 Jan 2022 12:11PM (Updated: 22 Jan 2022 12:11PM)
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said he may make a decision on his future at the end of the season but made it clear he would never "betray" the club.

Guardiola, who took over in 2016, has a contract until the end of the 2022-23 season.

"I'm not good enough to think far away," Guardiola told reporters ahead of Saturday's Premier League game at Southampton.

"My future always depends on results. So, play Southampton, rest a little bit then and at the end of the season we'll see what happens.

"They gave me everything, so I cannot betray them or do anything wrong to them."

Guardiola is aiming to lead City to their fourth league title in five years, having also won four League Cups and the FA Cup in his time in charge. They are 11 points clear in the Premier League after 22 games.

"Together we took decisions to come here and to extend the contract two times and it will be the same now," he added. "It depends how they feel about me and how I feel myself in the club.

"I feel good and comfortable. When I'm not energetic and feel a little bit drained or tired, I'm pretty sure I will quit. But right now, I feel good."

(Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

