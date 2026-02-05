Guardiola seeks rule change to make Guehi eligible for League Cup final

Feb 5 : Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola wants defender Marc Guehi to be allowed to play in their League Cup final against Arsenal, saying the club will ask organisers to reconsider eligibility rules.

City booked their place at Wembley with a 3-1 home win over Newcastle United in Wednesday’s semi-final second leg, completing a 5-1 aggregate victory.

Competition rules make Guehi ineligible for the final because he featured earlier in the tournament for Crystal Palace, and joined City after the first leg of the semi-final.

"Why should he (Guehi) not play? Why not? We pay his salary, he is our player," Guardiola told reporters.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"You buy a player for a lot of money and he is not able to play, for a rule I don't understand. Hopefully they can change it.

"I told the club we must ask – hopefully we can convince the Carabao Cup that Marc can play the final."

The League Cup final between City and Arsenal is scheduled for March 22.