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Guardiola urges City focus amid packed May schedule
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Guardiola urges City focus amid packed May schedule

Guardiola urges City focus amid packed May schedule

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FA Cup - Semi Final - Manchester City v Southampton - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - April 25, 2026 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reacts during the match Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs/File Photo

01 May 2026 07:46PM (Updated: 01 May 2026 07:50PM)
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May 1 : Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said his side will have to adapt during a congested May schedule as they chase Premier League leaders Arsenal and prepare for the FA Cup final against Chelsea.

City, three points behind Arsenal with a game in hand, visit Everton on Monday before hosting Brentford next Saturday, while the north London side face Fulham this Saturday and could move six points clear before City play again.

With City also playing the FA Cup final on May 16, they have six games in three weeks this month.

"Arsenal are in the Champions League semi-final, so it is what it is," Guardiola told reporters on Friday, when asked about the demanding run-in.

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"When we won the treble, we had a similar calendar, but I learned a long time ago not to expect anything different.

"We have to adapt and take it game by game."

City's margin for error is minimal in a title race that looks set to go down to the wire.

“In recent weeks, Everton have had very good results and are fighting for a place in Europe," Guardiola said.

“We can’t have any result but win, win, win."

Guardiola also offered encouraging updates on Rodri and defenders Ruben Dias and Josko Gvardiol, though he said the trio may not be ready to feature against Everton.

"He (Rodri) is getting better. He still didn't train with us, so we will see in the next days," Guardiola said, adding he is "always confident" when asked if the midfielder could make the trip.

“Ruben is not yet with the team. Him, Josko and Rodri are getting better."

Source: Reuters
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