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Guardiola's office contents, including coffee cups and ceramic turtles, up for auction
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Guardiola's office contents, including coffee cups and ceramic turtles, up for auction

Guardiola's office contents, including coffee cups and ceramic turtles, up for auction
Soccer Football - Manchester City FA Cup and Carabao Cup Victory Parade - Manchester, Britain - May 25, 2026 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola celebrates after the victory parade Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Guardiola's office contents, including coffee cups and ceramic turtles, up for auction
Soccer Football - Manchester City FA Cup and Carabao Cup Victory Parade - Manchester, Britain - May 25, 2026 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola celebrates after the victory parade Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Guardiola's office contents, including coffee cups and ceramic turtles, up for auction
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Aston Villa - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - May 24, 2026 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reacts after his last game for the club Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
20 Jul 2026 11:37PM (Updated: 20 Jul 2026 11:39PM)
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July 20 : Items from manager Pep Guardiola's office including his training jacket, chair, lamp, coffee cup set, trinkets and incense collection are up for auction online, Manchester City said on Monday.

Guardiola left City at the end of the last season after leading them to six Premier League titles during a decade in charge, also securing a Champions League and a Club World Cup trophy.

City shared a link to a 360-degree view of the Spaniard's office, with the items for sale marked for bidding on the MatchWornShirt website.

The collection also includes a football covered with artwork celebrating Erling Haaland's journey to 100 Premier League goals, signed by the player himself. The item has already attracted a bid of nearly 3,000 euros ($3,400), with the auction closing on Sunday.

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Guardiola's training whistle is up for grabs, along with framed photographs, including one showing the Spanish coach posing in front of trophies.

His trinket set, including two ceramic turtles and a painted star, has received an early bid of 111 euros.

City have appointed Enzo Maresca as their new manager and begin their Premier League campaign at home against Bournemouth on August 23.

($1 = 0.8762 euros)

Source: Reuters
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