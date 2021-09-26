Logo
Guedes double against old club gives Corinthians derby win
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Corinthians v Palmeiras - Arena Corinthians, Sao Paulo, Brazil - September 25, 2021 Corinthians' Roger Guedes reacts REUTERS/Carla Carniel
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Corinthians v Palmeiras - Arena Corinthians, Sao Paulo, Brazil - September 25, 2021 Corinthians' Gabriel Pereira in action with Palmeiras' Renan REUTERS/Carla Carniel
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Corinthians v Palmeiras - Arena Corinthians, Sao Paulo, Brazil - September 25, 2021 Corinthians' Willian in action with Palmeiras' Wesley REUTERS/Carla Carniel
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Corinthians v Palmeiras - Arena Corinthians, Sao Paulo, Brazil - September 25, 2021 Palmeiras' Danilo in action REUTERS/Carla Carniel
26 Sep 2021 08:19AM (Updated: 26 Sep 2021 08:14AM)
SAO PAULO : Roger Guedes scored twice against his old club as Corinthians beat Palmeiras 2-1 in a tense Sao Paulo derby in Brazil’s Serie A on Saturday.

Guedes volleyed the opening goal after 20 minutes but Gabriel Menino equalised on the stroke of half time when his low shot hit Guedes in a packed penalty box and wrong-footed Corinthians keeper Cassio.

Guedes, though, was the man of the match and with six minutes remaining he cut in from the left and fired an unstoppable shot into the top corner of the net.

The result was Corinthians’ eighth game without defeat and takes them on to 33 points, five points behind Palmeiras, who have a game in hand.

Palmeiras are second in the 20-team table and Corinthians are sixth.

Atletico Mineiro lead the table with 45 points and play Sao Paulo later on Saturday.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

Source: Reuters

