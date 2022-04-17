Logo
Guedes hattrick gives Corinthians second consecutive win
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Corinthians v Avai - Neo Quimica Arena, Sao Paulo, Brazil - April 16, 2022 Corinthians' Gustavo Mantuan in action REUTERS/Carla Carniel

17 Apr 2022 08:18AM (Updated: 17 Apr 2022 08:18AM)
SAO PAULO : Roger Guedes scored a hattrick as Corinthians beat Avai 3-0 to maintain their winning start to Brazil’s Serie A.

The opener came in nine minutes after good work from Du Queiroz. His dribble took him into the Avai box and when he was tackled an unmarked Guedes swept home the loose ball from eight meters out.

His second came 17 minutes later after he cut in from the left and his third, 10 minutes into the second half, was a piece of opportunistic finishing when the ball fell to him close to goal.

It is the first time a Corinthians player has scored three goals in the one game since July 2018 and it means they now have six points from two games following their opening victory over Botafogo last weekend.

Avai have three points from their first two matches.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

Source: Reuters

