Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Guendogan penalty gives Germany 1-0 lead over Japan at halftime
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Guendogan penalty gives Germany 1-0 lead over Japan at halftime

Guendogan penalty gives Germany 1-0 lead over Japan at halftime

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Germany v Japan - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 23, 2022 Germany's Ilkay Gundogan in action REUTERS/Lee Smith

23 Nov 2022 10:03PM (Updated: 23 Nov 2022 10:03PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

DOHA : Midfielder Ilkay Guendogan gave four-times world champions Germany a 1-0 lead over Japan at halftime after scoring a penalty in the 33rd minute in their World Cup Group E match at the Khalifa International Stadium on Wednesday.

Guendogan sent Japan Shuichi Gonda the wrong way after the goalkeeper's challenge on David Raum awarded the spot kick to Germany. Forward Kai Havertz thought he had made it 2-0 before the break but VAR deemed it offside, while Japan forward Daizen Maeda also had a goal disallowed.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.