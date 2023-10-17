Logo
Gueye's return for Senegal cheers Everton ahead of Liverpool derby
Gueye's return for Senegal cheers Everton ahead of Liverpool derby

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v Arsenal - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - September 17, 2023 Everton's Idrissa Gueye in action with Arsenal's Oleksandr Zinchenko Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith/File Photo

17 Oct 2023 11:01PM (Updated: 17 Oct 2023 11:50PM)
Everton could get a boost with the return of Idrissa Gueye for Saturday's Merseyside derby against Liverpool at Anfield in the Premier League after he played for Senegal on Monday.

The midfielder was named in the team to face Bournemouth on Oct 7 but did not play in the 3-0 win due to a heel injury.

However, the 34-year-old came on in the 78th minute during Senegal's 1-0 win over Cameroon in a friendly.

The Toffees are a lowly 16th in the standings on seven points after eight games while Liverpool are fourth with 17, three points shy of leaders Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

Source: Reuters

