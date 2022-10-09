Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Guimaraes double helps resurgent Newcastle win 5-1 over Brentford
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Guimaraes double helps resurgent Newcastle win 5-1 over Brentford

Guimaraes double helps resurgent Newcastle win 5-1 over Brentford
Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v Brentford - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - October 8, 2022 Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes celebrates scoring their third goal with Sven Botman Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Guimaraes double helps resurgent Newcastle win 5-1 over Brentford
Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v Brentford - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - October 8, 2022 Newcastle United's Elliot Anderson in action with Brentford's Vitaly Janelt REUTERS/Scott Heppell
Guimaraes double helps resurgent Newcastle win 5-1 over Brentford
Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v Brentford - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - October 8, 2022 Newcastle United's Elliot Anderson and Nick Pope applaud fans after the match REUTERS/Scott Heppell
09 Oct 2022 12:03AM (Updated: 09 Oct 2022 12:30AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEWCASTLE, England: Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes scored twice to help his side to a 5-1 win over Brentford at St James' Park on Saturday (Oct 8) as they moved up to fifth in the Premier League, a year and a day after the Saudi Arabia-backed takeover of the club.

Bryan Mbeumo had a 10th-minute goal for the visitors chalked off after a VAR review found Ivan Toney to be offside in the build-up, and 11 minutes later Guimaraes stooped to score with a superb header from Kieran Trippier's cross in the 21st minute.

Jacob Murphy added a second shortly afterwards as Brentford's defence came unstuck while trying to play out from the back, with Callum Wilson snapping up a loose ball and squaring to Murphy, who slammed it home first-time.

Brentford were awarded a penalty for a handball by Dan Burn early in the second half, and Ivan Toney, who never established himself during a three-year spell at Newcastle, stepped up to stroke home the spot kick.

Guimaraes quickly snuffed out any hope of a comeback, winning the ball out on the wing before advancing and firing home a wonderful solo goal two minutes later.

That took the sting out of Brentford and, having gone close with an early first-half effort, Miguel Almiron got the goal his industry deserved in the 82nd minute after Brentford again gave away possession in their own half.

Ethan Pinnock rounded off a miserable afternoon for the visitors' defence when he turned Joelinton's cross into his own net in the 90th minute.

The win lifts Newcastle, who were 19th when the takeover was sealed on Oct. 7 last year, up to fifth spot in the table on 14 points, four ahead of 12th-placed Brentford.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.