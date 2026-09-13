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Guimaraes opens Arsenal account in win at Sunderland
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Guimaraes opens Arsenal account in win at Sunderland

Guimaraes opens Arsenal account in win at Sunderland
Soccer Football - Premier League - Sunderland v Arsenal - Stadium of Light, Sunderland, Britain - September 12, 2026 Arsenal's Bruno Guimaraes celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Scott Heppell
Guimaraes opens Arsenal account in win at Sunderland
Soccer Football - Premier League - Sunderland v Arsenal - Stadium of Light, Sunderland, Britain - September 12, 2026 Arsenal's Bukayo Saka scores their second goal from the penalty spot REUTERS/Scott Heppell
Guimaraes opens Arsenal account in win at Sunderland
Soccer Football - Premier League - Sunderland v Arsenal - Stadium of Light, Sunderland, Britain - September 12, 2026 Arsenal's David Raya saves a shot on goal by Sunderland's Nordi Mukiele Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Guimaraes opens Arsenal account in win at Sunderland
Soccer Football - Premier League - Sunderland v Arsenal - Stadium of Light, Sunderland, Britain - September 12, 2026 Sunderland's Enzo Le Fee misses a penalty saved by Arsenal's David Raya Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Guimaraes opens Arsenal account in win at Sunderland
Soccer Football - Premier League - Sunderland v Arsenal - Stadium of Light, Sunderland, Britain - September 12, 2026 Arsenal's David Raya celebrates after saving a penalty missed by Sunderland's Enzo Le Fee Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
13 Sep 2026 05:05AM
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SUNDERLAND, England, Sept 12 : Arsenal maintained their 100 per cent start to the season as keeper David Raya saved a penalty and Bruno Guimaraes scored his first goal for the club in a 2-0 victory at Sunderland to move clear at the top of the Premier League on Saturday.

Raya rescued Arsenal by pushing Enzo Le Fee's spot kick against the post in the 55th minute and two minutes later summer signing Guimaraes curled the reigning champions ahead.

It was far from a vintage Arsenal display against a tenacious Sunderland, who deserved something for their endeavour, but they dug deep and wrapped it up late in stoppage time when Bukayo Saka converted a penalty.

Arsenal have 12 points from their opening four games with Manchester City, the only other side not to have dropped points, able to join them if they beat Manchester United on Sunday.

Source: Reuters
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