Guimaraes ready for relegation battle with Newcastle

Newcastle United's latest signing Bruno Guimaraes said he was aware that a fight against relegation awaited him but decided to join the Premier League side because he believes they will soon become one of the biggest clubs in the world.

The Brazilian midfielder joined Newcastle last month from Olympique Lyonnais for 35 million pounds ($47.4 million), one of four new arrivals in the first transfer window since Newcastle were bought by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund in October for 305 million pounds.

The fund's value is estimated to be $450 billion, making Newcastle the richest club in the world.

"They didn't disguise that the main objective and challenge was remaining in the Premier League this season. They were very up front and honest about it," the Brazilian said in his unveiling with the club on Monday.

"But in the coming seasons, the objective is to be in the Champions League and eventually to win the Champions League."

Guimaraes, 24, could make his debut in Tuesday's home clash with Everton as Newcastle look to move away from the relegation zone. Eddie Howe's side are second-bottom of the standings on 15 points, one point adrift of the safety zone.

"This is an historic club with a great tradition and a beautiful history, I have no doubts about my decision to come to Newcastle," he said.

"This is a club that is going to be a big power in world football."

Guimaraes is the club's second most expensive player of all time after fellow Brazilian Joelinton and his signing took Newcastle's total spending in January to 72 million pounds while they also brought in Matt Targett on loan from Aston Villa.

($1 = 0.7388 pounds)

(Reporting by Richard Martin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)