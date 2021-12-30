Logo
Guinea Bissau call up trio for third Africa Cup of Nations
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Africa Cup of Nations 2019 - Group F - Cameroon v Guinea-Bissau - Ismailia Stadium, Ismailia, Egypt - June 25, 2019 Guinea-Bissau's Jonas Mendes reacts after conceding a goal REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh/File Photo

30 Dec 2021 10:49PM (Updated: 30 Dec 2021 10:45PM)
BISSAU : Guinea Bissau picked a trio of players for a third successive Africa Cup of Nations finals as coach Baciro Cande confirmed a 24-man squad on Thursday for the tournament in Cameroon.

Goalkeeper Jonas Mendes, winger Piqueti and forward Frederic Mendy return after appearing at the 2017 and 2019 finals, which were Guinea Bissau’s first two appearances at the finals.

There are 13 players retained from the 2019 finals in Egypt for their matches in Group D in Garoua where they face the Egyptians, Nigeria and Sudan.

Guinea Bissau began preparations on Thursday after the belated arrival of their Europe -based players because of flight problems between Lisbon and Bissau, the country’s federation said.

Half of the squad are based at clubs in Portugal, but the roster also includes players from teams in Cyprus, England, France, Saudi Arabia, Scotland and Switzerland.

Also included was back-up goalkeeper Maurice Gomis, born in Italy to parents from Senegal and Guinea Bissau. His elder brother Alfred is in Senegal’s squad for the tournament.

Former Portugal international Edgar Ie, who switched allegiance months ago and was expected to be key for Guinea Bissau at the finals, misses out through injury.

He was injured earlier in December playing for Turkish league leaders Trabzonspor.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Manuel Balde (Vizela), Maurice Gomis (Ayia Napa), Jonas Mendes (Beira Mar)

Defenders: Leonel Alves (Marinhense), Fali Cande (Portimonense), Jefferson Encada (Leixoes), Sori Mane (Moreirense), Fernandy Mendy (Alloa Athletic), Nanu (FC Porto), Opa Sangante (Sochaux), Simao Junior (Vilafranquense)

Midfielders: Alfa Semedo (Vitoria Guimaraes), Bura (Farense), Panutchi Camara (Plymouth Argyle), Moreto Cassama (Stade Reims), Joao Jaquite (Vilafranquense), Pele (Monaco)

Forwards: Steve Ambri (Sochaux), Mama Balde (Troyes), Jorginho (Wisla Plock), Joseph Mendes (Niort), Frederic Mendy (Vitoria Setubal), Piqueti (Al Shoalah), Mauro Rodrigues (FC Sion).

(Reporting by Nick Said)

Source: Reuters

