Guirassy and Adeyemi lift Dortmund to 2-0 win at St Pauli

HAMBURG, Germany : Serhou Guirassy and Karim Adeyemi scored second-half goals as Borussia Dortmund won 2-0 at St Pauli in a Bundesliga clash on Saturday and claimed back-to-back league victories for the first time this season.

Dortmund, who have endured a difficult campaign, remain in 10th place with 35 points from 24 matches, three behind sixth-placed RB Leipzig in the last European football spot. St Pauli are 15th.

The visitors lacked fluency and invention in the first half, but came back with more intensity following the interval and were quickly rewarded when Guirassy tapped in Adeyemi's pass in the 51st minute for his 14th league goal of the season.

Niko Kovac's team doubled their advantage seven minutes later thanks to a superb solo goal from Adeyemi, who picked up the ball near the halfway line, outmuscled defender Philipp Treu and turned midfielder Eric Smith before slotting home.