Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Guirassy and Adeyemi lift Dortmund to 2-0 win at St Pauli
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Guirassy and Adeyemi lift Dortmund to 2-0 win at St Pauli

Guirassy and Adeyemi lift Dortmund to 2-0 win at St Pauli
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - FC St. Pauli v Borussia Dortmund - Millerntor-Stadion, Hamburg, Germany - March 1, 2025 Borussia Dortmund's Karim Adeyemi celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Guirassy and Adeyemi lift Dortmund to 2-0 win at St Pauli
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - FC St. Pauli v Borussia Dortmund - Millerntor-Stadion, Hamburg, Germany - March 1, 2025 Borussia Dortmund's Karim Adeyemi scores their second goal REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Guirassy and Adeyemi lift Dortmund to 2-0 win at St Pauli
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - FC St. Pauli v Borussia Dortmund - Millerntor-Stadion, Hamburg, Germany - March 1, 2025 Borussia Dortmund's Serhou Guirassy celebrates scoring their first goal with Pascal Gross and Marcel Sabitzer REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Guirassy and Adeyemi lift Dortmund to 2-0 win at St Pauli
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - FC St. Pauli v Borussia Dortmund - Millerntor-Stadion, Hamburg, Germany - March 1, 2025 Borussia Dortmund's Serhou Guirassy scores their first goal REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Guirassy and Adeyemi lift Dortmund to 2-0 win at St Pauli
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - FC St. Pauli v Borussia Dortmund - Millerntor-Stadion, Hamburg, Germany - March 1, 2025 Borussia Dortmund's Giovanni Reyna in action with FC St. Pauli's Lars Ritzka REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
02 Mar 2025 12:41AM (Updated: 02 Mar 2025 12:47AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HAMBURG, Germany : Serhou Guirassy and Karim Adeyemi scored second-half goals as Borussia Dortmund won 2-0 at St Pauli in a Bundesliga clash on Saturday and claimed back-to-back league victories for the first time this season.

Dortmund, who have endured a difficult campaign, remain in 10th place with 35 points from 24 matches, three behind sixth-placed RB Leipzig in the last European football spot. St Pauli are 15th.

The visitors lacked fluency and invention in the first half, but came back with more intensity following the interval and were quickly rewarded when Guirassy tapped in Adeyemi's pass in the 51st minute for his 14th league goal of the season.

Niko Kovac's team doubled their advantage seven minutes later thanks to a superb solo goal from Adeyemi, who picked up the ball near the halfway line, outmuscled defender Philipp Treu and turned midfielder Eric Smith before slotting home.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement