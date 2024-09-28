Logo
Guirassy double gives Dortmund 4-2 win over Bochum
Guirassy double gives Dortmund 4-2 win over Bochum

Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund v VfL Bochum - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - September 27, 2024 Borussia Dortmund's Jamie Bynoe-Gittens shoots at goal REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund v VfL Bochum - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - September 27, 2024 Borussia Dortmund's Felix Nmecha celebrates scoring their fourth goal REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund v VfL Bochum - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - September 27, 2024 Borussia Dortmund's Serhou Guirassy scores their first goal REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund v VfL Bochum - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - September 27, 2024 Borussia Dortmund's Serhou Guirassy heads at goal REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler
28 Sep 2024 04:44AM
DORTMUND, Germany : A resilient Borussia Dortmund staged a spectacular comeback to beat VfL Bochum 4-2 in the Bundesliga on Friday thanks to a double from Serhou Guirassy.

Matus Bero gave Bochum an early lead in the 16th minute, latching onto Philipp Hofmann's incisive pass and slotting home past goalkeeper Gregor Kobel, who five minutes later was guilty of mis-handling a pass to attacker Dani de Wit to double the visitors' advantage.

Dortmund looked increasingly desperate for a goal, but were denied by a series of fine saves from goalkeeper Patrick Drewes, until Guirassy headed home from the centre of the area just before the break from midfielder Julian Brandt's cross.

The home side equalised in the second half through Emre Can's penalty after Felix Passlack fouled Guirassy, who later scored his second in the 75th and Felix Nmecha completed the rout with a long-range strike nine minutes from time.

Source: Reuters

