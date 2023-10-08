Guirassy hat-trick against Wolfsburg lifts Stuttgart to the top

BERLIN : VfB Stuttgart's record-breaking forward Serhou Guirassy scored a hat-trick in a 3-1 comeback win over visiting VfL Wolfsburg on Saturday, stretching his sensational run to 13 goals from seven Bundesliga matches and lifting his team into top spot.

Guinea international Guirassy scored all three of his goals in a 15-minute spell in the second half after Wolfsburg had taken a 1-0 lead through Yannick Gerhardt before the interval.

He became the first player to score 13 goals in the first seven matches of a Bundesliga season.

Stuttgart are on 18 points, one ahead of Borussia Dortmund. Bayer Leverkusen, on 17, play Cologne and champions Bayern Munich, on 14 points, host Freiburg on Sunday.